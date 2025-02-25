Inter-provincial social protection forum launched

The second National Social Protection Conference was held at a private hotel in Karachi, where the Inter-Provincial Social Protection Forum (ISPF) was officially launched. This forum aims to strengthen and streamline Pakistan’s social protection system.

Vice Chairperson of the Punjab Social Protection Authority, Jahan Ara Manzoor Wattoo, attended the event and signed a Letter of Intent with the Government of Balochistan. This agreement will promote inter-provincial cooperation between Punjab and Balochistan, making social protection systems more effective for deserving individuals. This Agreement was signed off by Vice Chairperson, PSPA JahanAra Manzoor Wattoo and Parliamentary Secretary Social Welfare Department, Balochistan Haji Wali Muhammad Noorzai

The Inter-Provincial Social Protection Forum aims to provide a coordinated platform for provinces to collaborate, share knowledge and experiences, form joint strategies, and deliver better social protection services to deserving individuals. This forum will also enable provinces to digitally harmonize their social protection systems, allowing deserving individuals to access social protection programs across provinces.

Additionally, the forum will facilitate the sharing of resources, policy harmonization, data sharing, and effective use of technology to create more sustainable and comprehensive programs for vulnerable populations. A strategy will also be developed to address natural disasters, climate change, and other crises, considering the specific needs of each province.

The establishment of the Inter-Provincial Social Protection Forum demonstrates the unity of Pakistan’s provinces in making social protection more sustainable and effective. The Vice Chairperson emphasized that current social and economic challenges require a comprehensive and coordinated strategy.

The CEO of the Sindh Social Protection Authority, Samiullah Sheikh, termed the establishment of the Inter-Provincial Social Protection Forum as a positive development. He stated that this platform would enable provinces to deliver facilities to deserving individuals more effectively through joint initiatives and policy harmonization.

Similarly, Shazia Atta, Chief of Section (Social Protection) at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Planning and Development Department, also endorsed the establishment of the Inter-Provincial Social Protection Forum. She emphasized that this forum would allow provinces to learn from each other’s successful models and improve their systems. She further stated that a collective platform was essential to coordinate social protection initiatives and enhance service delivery, and the forum represents a significant step in this regard.

Vice Chairperson Jehan Ara Manzoor Wattoo described the forum’s establishment as a promising initiative. She stressed that all relevant institutions must work together to strengthen and enhance the future of social protection in Pakistan. She reiterated that no deserving citizen should be deprived of basic facilities and highlighted the need to further promote inter-provincial cooperation. She expressed her gratitude to the Government of Balochistan and all stakeholders, affirming that the Inter-Provincial Social Protection Forum would serve as a milestone in the field of social protection. Through joint efforts, all provinces would work towards establishing a robust social protection system.