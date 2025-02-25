Narcotics Control Dept recovers 14 kg of heroin worth Rs800m

On the instructions of Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Sindh Mukesh Kumar Chawla, actions against drug peddlers have been intensified across the province.On the instructions of Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, the Sindh Narcotics Control Department, in collaboration with the Civil Federal Intelligence Bureau, have recovered 14 kg of export-quality heroin worth Rs 800 million in a successful intelligence based action during the search of a passenger coach at Rohri check post.

According to the spokesperson of the Excise Department, the accused arrested during the operation is Ali Raza, a resident of Peshawar, who was traveling from Peshawar to Karachi. According to the initial investigation, after being transferred from Peshawar to Karachi, the heroin was to be smuggled abroad, while further investigation is underway.

On the other hand, Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Sindh Mukesh Kumar Chawla expressed gratitude for the coordination and cooperation of Intelligence Bureau Sukkur and appreciated their initiatives during the operation. He also directed the Narcotics Control Department Sindh to intensify indiscriminate operations to prevent drugs. He instructed to make the intelligence network more extensive and active, and to continue the road checking campaign without fail throughout the week. Drug-free province is our top priority, he added.