Sindh CM to inaugurate PLF Sukkur chapter today

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi’s “Pakistan Literature Festival 2025 Sukkur Chapter II” will start on Feb 25 at Sukkur IBA University.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will inaugurate the festival. A significant press conference regarding “Pakistan Literature Festival 2025 Sukkur Chapter II” was held at Sukkur IBA University under the auspices of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

The event was attended by the President of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah; Mayor of Sukkur, Arsalan Islam Sheikh; Vice Chancellor of Sukkur IBA University, Asif Ahmed Sheikh; and Chairman of District Council Sukkur and Local Council Association Pakistan, Syed Kumail Haider Shah, who briefed the media about the festival.