Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for slain Mustafa Amir

A Karachi anti-narcotics court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Mustafa Amir, a youth from DHA, who was kidnapped and murdered in January.

Amir, who was killed in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6, had been booked in 2024 for allegedly smuggling drugs through a courier service under the alias “Taimoor”, according to case records.

Despite his death, the court has directed authorities to produce him before the bench on February 27.

Amir was abducted and killed by Armaghan and sheraz, who later stuffed his body in the trunk of his car before setting it ablaze in Hub, Balochistan.

Armaghan and Sheraz later confessed to the murder after being comprehended by the police. It was revealed that they the victim to Dareji before setting the vehicle on fire while Amir was still semi-conscious.

Authorities are now expected to update the court on Amir’s murder in the next hearing, as confusion lingers over the warrant issued against the deceased.

Earlier, a local court in Karachi granted police a one-day physical remand of Sahir Hassan, son of renowned actor Sajid Hassan, in connection with the Mustafa Amir murder case.

Sahir was presented before a judicial magistrate at the Central Jail Judicial Complex, where police sought a five-day remand. However, the court approved only a one-day remand.

According to police, Sahir was arrested on drug possession charges, and investigators claim he had been supplying drugs in upscale areas for the past two years. Authorities also recovered narcotics worth Rs50 million from him.

The specialised investigation unit has registered a case against Sahir, alleging that he obtained drugs from suppliers named Bazil and Yahya before distributing them. His role in the Mustafa Amir murder case remains under investigation.