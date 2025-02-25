Music Begins…

Another day, another announcement from the PTI to persist in their protests until the release of Imran Khan (this time, from Junaid Akbar Khan, President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter and the newly-minted blue-eyed leader).

It’s worth noting that PTI’s advocacy for the right to assemble is rooted in legitimate constitutional provisions. As outlined in Article 16 of the Constitution, every citizen is granted the right to assemble peacefully and without arms, albeit under reasonable restrictions to maintain public order. The party’s members, being part of the legislature, also possess the right to propose enhancements to the judicial system, reflecting their role as representatives of the people.

However, this is where the tidings end. The PTI leadership appears singularly fixated on the plight of Imran Khan at the expense of broader societal issues. Meanwhile, there’s enough evidence to suggest how a single drop of kerosene is enough to turn these protests into a deadly concoction of disarray, violence and utter disregard for the writ of the state.

The dismissed plea before the Lahore High Court and the recent meeting with the Chief Justice of Pakistan further illustrate PTI’s strategy to intertwine its political aspirations with judicial influences. While engaging in judicial dialogue can be a means to address concerns, there is a risk of diminishing the integrity of the judiciary as an independent entity.

The question arises: will PTI, which styles itself as the representative of the entire nation, reevaluate its focus? The previous year has seen them prioritize a narrative centred solely on Khan, overshadowing pressing issues affecting the citizenry at large. Is it not time for PTI to broaden its scope?

What about the struggles of those who carried them to power on their shoulders? Did the voters, especially those in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sign up for a five-year term of obscurity as all of their precious resources get eaten by political aspirations? No good has to date come out of extremist positions, which previously saw them vacate assemblies, throw the system under the bus and make utter mockery of their mandate.

As PTI rallies its supporters, it must not lose sight of the realities facing the country – economic challenges, education reform, health crises, and more. Still, if we ask them to consider a pivot from a single-issue agenda to one that encapsulates the diverse voices and needs of all Pakistanis, a real path forward requires a similar effort from the government quarters to lend them a sympathetic ear. The ruling parties would have to find it in themselves to offer something more than tit-for-tat accusations. *