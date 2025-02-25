Australian defence officer loses security clearance over Israel loyalty

An Australian Defence Force (ADF) officer has had his security clearance revoked after the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) determined he posed a security risk due to his alleged loyalty to Israel. The officer, identified as HWMW, was found to have withheld information about his training in Israel and his possible susceptibility to exploitation by Israeli intelligence services, including Mossad. ASIO’s assessment, published by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, stated that HWMW’s actions demonstrated poor judgment and failure to meet the requirements for holding a security clearance. The tribunal found that his loyalty to Israel above Australia made him vulnerable to foreign influence, posing an unacceptable risk to national security. The officer’s poor security practices, including his failure to disclose security-relevant information, led to the conclusion that no conditions could mitigate the risks posed by his continued access to sensitive information.