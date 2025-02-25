LHC rejects PTI’s plea for rally at Minar-e-Pakistan

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has dismissed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition seeking permission for a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 22.

Justice Farooq Haider presided over the hearing and upheld the registrar’s objection, stating that PTI must first approach the government’s redressal committee before seeking judicial intervention. The court ruled that if the committee fails to decide, PTI could then file a petition.

PTI leader Akmal Khan Bari had filed the petition, arguing that the party had formally requested permission from authorities but received no response. PTI’s lawyer contended that involving the redressal committee would be futile.

LHC, however, maintained its stance that proper legal procedures must be followed before the case is heard in court. The petition argued that the party wishes to hold a rally in accordance with the law and constitution but has been denied permission for a peaceful gathering.

PTI has requested the court to allow them to hold the rally at Minar Pakistan, ensuring their right to peaceful assembly. In the petition, the party emphasised that despite following all legal procedures, their request for a peaceful rally was denied, and they seek the court’s intervention to grant them permission for the planned event.