Court extends interim bail plea of accused in cryptocurrency case

Mr. Justice Waheed Khan of the Lahore High Court heard the bail extension plea of Hashim Ali, who is accused of taking a USD 1,000 investment in cryptocurrency from Wasim Sajjad, a resident of Faisalabad.

The accused lawyer, Shakeelur Rehman, informed the court that the plaintiff had transferred the said amount through his bank account to Hashim Ali, who is also a resident of Faisalabad. He further stated that Hashim Ali invested the money in cryptocurrency and, based on their good working relationship, issued a blank cheque to the plaintiff. The plaintiff later filled in the cheque, writing an amount of Rs. 341,000 without specifying a name or date.

The lawyer then requested the honorable court to approve the bail plea and direct the police to arrest the accused. After hearing the arguments, the court instructed the investigating officer to verify with the bank whether the transaction had been completed. If the plaintiff had not been paid, the court ordered that a malpractice case be filed against the accused and that he be arrested.

The hearing for interim bail was postponed until March 5, 2025.