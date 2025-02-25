Pakistan knocked out of Champions Trophy as New Zealand, India qualify for semi-finals

Pakistan’s lackluster ICC Champions Trophy campaign has officialy come to an end after New Zealand outclassed Bangladesh in the group-stage clash of the prestigious tournament, which runs until March 9.

Meanwhile, New Zealand and India have booked their spots for the semi-finals after winning the first two of their respective Champions Trophy 2025 matches.

The defending champions and hosts kicked off their defence against New Zealand, who beat them twice in the recently held tri-nation ODI series which also featured South Africa.

Batting first in the curtain-raiser, the Blackcaps racked up a massive total of 320/5, courtesy of anchoring centuries from opener Will Young and wicketkeeper batter Tom Latham.

Pakistan’s bowling unit struggled against a disciplined New Zealand batting unit, with Naseem Shah being their standout performer for his two wickets for 63 runs in his 10 overs, while his fellow pacer Haris Rauf was even more expensive, leaking away 83 runs in as many overs.

In response, the home side’s batting unit could muster 260 runs before being bundled out in 47.2 overs.

Returning all-rounder Khushdil Shah remained the top-scorer with a 49-ball 69, followed by Babar Azam, who made a scratchy 64 from 90 deliveries.

The holders then faced arch-rivals India on Sunday in Dubai, aiming to stay alive in the tournament.

But, their batting unit failed to deliver in the must-win high-stakes clash and scored a paltry 241 before getting bowled out in the final over.

Middle-order batter Saud Shakeel was the top-scorer with a cautious 62 off 76 deliveries, with the aid of five boundaries.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking three wickets for just 40 runs in his nine overs.

In response, India comfortably chased down the 242-run target for the loss of four wickets and 45 balls to spare, thanks to Virat Kohli’s masterful century.

With two defeats in as many matches, Pakistan’s chances to qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025 had become bleak and dependent on the outcomes of the remaining Group A matches.

But New Zealand’s victory over Bangladesh denied them any chance of progressing further in the eight-team tournament.

Notably, despite being knocked out of the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals race, Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in their last group-stage match on February 27 in Rawalpindi.