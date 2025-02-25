Nordqvist named Europe Solheim Cup captain

Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist has been named Europe captain for next year’s Solheim Cup against the United States in the Netherlands. The 37-year-old, a three-time major winner, has played in nine Solheim Cups, winning 17, halving three and losing 15 of her 35 matches. She was a playing vice-captain when Europe retained the trophy after a tie in Spain in 2023 and again in 2024, when the US won 15½-12½ in Virginia to claim the trophy for the first time in seven years. “I am so honoured to be appointed,” Nordqvist said. “Whether we were winning or losing, the Solheim Cup has played such a huge part in my career ever since I made my debut in 2009 in Chicago. “The friendships I have made, and the memories created during the nine matches I’ve played, make it so incredibly special to be given the opportunity to be European captain at my 10th Solheim Cup.” The 2026 competition will be held at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt from 11-13 September.