Massive funeral held for Hezbollah leader 5 months after his killing

Hundreds of thousands of people packed into a stadium in Beirut and nearby streets on Sunday for the funeral of Hezbollah’s former leader, Hassan Nasrallah, nearly five months after he was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Nasrallah died after Israel’s air force dropped more than 80 bombs on the militant group’s main operations room in a southern suburb of the Lebanese capital, dealing a major blow to the Iran-backed group and political party that he had transformed into a potent force in the Middle East.

He was one of Hezbollah’s founders and led it for more than 30 years, enjoying wide influence among the so-called Iran-led “axis of resistance” that also included Iraqi, Yemeni and Palestinian factions.

Hezbollah called on its supporters to attend the funeral in large numbers in what appears to be a move to show that it remains powerful even after suffering significant setbacks in a 14-month war with Israel that left many of its senior political and military officials dead.

