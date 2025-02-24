Massive funeral held for Hezbollah leader 5 months after his killing

Hundreds of thousands of people packed into a stadium in Beirut and nearby streets on Sunday for the funeral of Hezbollah’s former leader, Hassan Nasrallah, nearly five months after he was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Nasrallah died after Israel’s air force dropped more than 80 bombs on the militant group’s main operations room in a southern suburb of the Lebanese capital, dealing a major blow to the Iran-backed group and political party that he had transformed into a potent force in the Middle East.

He was one of Hezbollah’s founders and led it for more than 30 years, enjoying wide influence among the so-called Iran-led “axis of resistance” that also included Iraqi, Yemeni and Palestinian factions. Nasrallah also became an icon in other parts of the Arab world after Hezbollah fought Israel to a draw in a brutal monthlong war in 2006, but the group’s image suffered after it intervened on the side of former President Bashar Assad in Syria’s civil war.