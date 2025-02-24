Pakistan’s New Energy Policy: Key Features and Investment Potential

Pakistan has unveiled a new energy policy aimed at boosting investment and addressing long-standing challenges in the sector. According to Radio Pakistan, the initiative seeks to attract $5 billion in investment through public-private partnerships and drive much-needed reforms in the country’s energy landscape.

For years, Pakistan’s energy sector has struggled with issues like circular debt, power theft, and transmission losses, leading to frequent blackouts and soaring electricity prices. The latest policy is designed to tackle these challenges head-on while encouraging private sector participation.

Key Highlights of the New Energy Policy:

Public-Private Collaboration: Developed with input from the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the policy aims to enhance energy sector growth and sustainability.

$5 Billion Investment Target: The plan is expected to attract up to $5 billion in investments, significantly boosting the energy sector.

Increased Private Sector Role: 35% private sector involvement is envisioned to improve efficiency and competitiveness.

Competitive Gas Market: Exploration and production companies will be allowed to sell 35% of future gas discoveries to private buyers through competitive bidding.

Economic and Employment Boost: The policy is set to generate thousands of jobs, increase domestic gas production, and reduce dependence on costly imported fuels, ultimately supporting Pakistan’s economic growth.

This strategic shift in energy governance reflects Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and ensuring long-term sustainability in the sector.