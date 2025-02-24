Pakistan and IMF initiate discussions to secure an additional $1 billion for climate action

Pakistan and the IMF have begun talks to secure an additional $1 billion for climate action. The IMF’s technical team is set to meet with key ministries, including Planning, Finance, Climate Change, Petroleum, and Water Resources, along with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), disaster management agencies, and provincial governments.

Mahir Benisi, the IMF’s resident representative in Islamabad, confirmed that discussions are underway but refrained from sharing further details. Meanwhile, an IMF staff team is expected to visit Pakistan in mid-March to conduct the first review of the EFF-supported program and evaluate Pakistan’s request for RSF assistance.

According to official sources, the ministries of Planning and Finance have prepared documents for the Environment-related Public Investment Management Assessment (C-PIMA) in alignment with policy recommendations from the IMF and the World Bank. Pakistan’s performance under the 39-month EFF program will also be assessed. Sources indicate that while the country has met only one structural benchmark so far, several targets remain unachieved due to evolving domestic and global macroeconomic conditions.