Torkham border shut for second consecutive day

The Pakistan-Afghanistan border at Torkham remained closed for the second consecutive day on Sunday due to ongoing tensions between the two nations, The News reported.

According to sources, the closure has disrupted trade and suspended pedestrian movement, causing severe hardship for travelers and businesses on both sides. On the first day, hundreds of passengers, including women and children, were stranded, awaiting clearance to cross. With no information on when the border would reopen, many had to spend the night under uncertain conditions.

A large crowd gathered outside the Torkham immigration center, hoping for clearance, but no official negotiations or announcements have been made regarding the reopening. The prolonged closure has also affected trade, leaving trucks loaded with goods stuck on both sides, raising concerns among traders and transporters.

Torkham Customs Association member and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader Qari Nazim Gul Shinwari lamented the frequent closures, stating that they result in financial losses worth millions for both countries. He urged authorities to resolve disputes through dialogue and called for allowing patients, women, and children to cross the border.

The border was initially closed on Saturday after tensions escalated between Pakistani and Afghan forces over the construction of a bunker near Zero-Point. According to security sources, Afghan forces attempted to build the bunker in a disputed area, prompting a response from Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC).