Furniture industry stakeholders to review budget proposals

The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) is going to convene a special meeting of all stakeholders to review and consolidate their budget proposals for submission to the federal government.

Talking to media here Sunday, the PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq added that the meeting aims to address key challenges and opportunities within the furniture industry, ensuring that the sector’s needs are adequately represented in the upcoming national budget. Stakeholders including manufacturers, exporters, designers, and industry experts, would assemble to discuss strategies for growth, innovation, and sustainability.

He emphasized the importance of aligning the budget proposals with the government’s economic policies to foster a conducive environment for the furniture industry. Key agenda items would be tax reforms, incentives for local manufacturing, export promotion, and support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The council also plans to highlight the need for infrastructure development, skill enhancement programmes, and access to affordable raw materials. This collaborative efforts underscore the PFC’s commitment to strengthen furniture industry, which plays a vital role in Pakistan’s economy, he remarked.