Shakira’s concert plans ruined again — what’s going on?

Colombian pop sensation Shakira has postponed her highly anticipated concert in Medellin, citing safety concerns after damage to the stage roof was reported.

The show, part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, was originally scheduled to take place on February 24 at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium.

However, event organisers Paramo Presenta confirmed that the structure posed a risk to the singer’s safety.

“During the process of setting up the show, the stage roof installed by a local production company suffered damage that put the artist’s safety at risk,” the organisers said in a statement.

The concert will now be rescheduled, with details on the new date expected soon.

This marks the second setback for Shakira’s tour in recent weeks. Last week, she postponed her show in Lima, Peru, due to health concerns after experiencing abdominal pain. However, after recovery, she resumed her tour performances and is now set to appear in Bogotá for two back-to-back concerts on February 26 and 27.

Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour has been eagerly awaited by fans in South America, making the recent postponements a disappointment. Despite the challenges, the singer has assured her supporters that she remains committed to delivering her best performances.