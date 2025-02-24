Hunter Schafer issued male passport after Donald Trump’s executive order

Hunter Schafer is sharing the personal effects of recent American policies. After President Donald Trump signed an executive order Jan. 20 requiring government agencies to only recognize citizens by their gender assigned at birth, the Euphoria actress revealed that her new United States passport lists her gender as male. Schafer-who came out as transgender in the ninth grade-admitted in a Feb. 21 TikTok Story that she was unsure if the policy would even go into effect “because our president is a lot of talk.” “Today, I saw it on my new passport-male,” the 26-year-old explained in the video alongside a glimpse of the document. “To specify, my gender marker was first changed in my teens when I first got my driver’s license and then my passports following-all have been female since then.” Schafer said that she applied for a new passport after losing hers in Spain last year. Although she said that she marked her gender as female on the application, “when it was picked up today, and I opened it up, the marker was changed to male.”