Mikaela Shiffrin gets historic 100th World Cup race win

Mikaela Shiffrin is 100% the best in skiing´s World Cup history book. Shiffrin´s record-extending 100th career World Cup race win Sunday fulfilled a quest put on hold by a serious crash in November. Back to racing in her favored slalom event, Shiffrin kept and added to her first-run lead to finish 0.61 seconds ahead of Zrinka Ljutic. Shiffrin´s U.S. teammate Paula Moltzan was third, 0.64 back. The 29-year-old Shiffrin also tied an all-time World Cup record for men and women, as her 155th career top-3 finish on the podium matched Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark. Shiffrin crossed the finish line and took a long look at the scoreboard showing her victory. She then looked again over her left shoulder with an expression of amazement. She lay down on the snow with her right hand to her helmet, and was helped to her feet by Moltzan who hugged her.