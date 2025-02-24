Waqar Younis reveals secret behind Australian cricket success

Following Australia’s convincing win against their arch-rival England, former Pakistani star bowler Waqar Younis has attributed their success to a fearless approach to the game.

Josh Inglis’s fiery unbeaten century guided Australia to a commanding 5-wicket victory over England in their Champions Trophy 2025 clash at the Gaddafi Stadium yesterday.

Revealing the secret behind Australia’s success, Pakistan’s yorker specialist said “Australia is the only team that can get out of a (tough) situation” referencing their impressive comeback during England clash.

Younis also highlighted Australia’s impressive track record in ICC championships, having won seven trophies. He says that this success is due to the team’s aggressive playing style, which is fueled by their lack of fear about losing. “They changed the face of international and modern cricket,” he said. Australia’s recent victory over England in the Champions Trophy 2025 is a proof to their fearless approach. Chasing a formidable target of 352, Australia’s innings got off to a shaky start, but they managed to steady the ship and secure a 5-wicket victory. Josh Inglis played a pivotal role in the win, scoring an unbeaten century off just 86 balls. His impressive innings, which included eight boundaries and six sixes, was supported by solid knocks from Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell. However, opener Matthew Short and middle-order batter Marnus Labuschagne steadied the ship, scoring 63 and 47, respectively. Josh Inglis played a scintillating innings, amassing 120 runs off just 86 balls, featuring eight boundaries and an impressive six sixes.

Alex Carey supported with a solid knock of 69 off 63 balls, featuring 8 boundaries, while Glenn Maxwell remained not out on 32 off 15 balls. Australia completed the highest successful chase ever in any 50-over ICC event with 15 balls to spare, sealing a remarkable win.