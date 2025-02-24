50 Pakistanis among 215 rescued in Thai-Cambodian raid on cyber scam centre

Thai and Cambodian authorities have rescued 215 foreign nationals in a major raid on a suspected cyber scam centre in the Cambodian border town of Poipet, a senior Thai official said on Sunday.

The operation, conducted in Banteay Meanchey province, freed 109 Thais, 50 Pakistanis, 48 Indians, five Taiwanese, and three Indonesians, according to Thai government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub.

“This is the largest number of Thais freed from a building suspected of cyber fraud for the two countries,” Jirayu said, adding that the raid was part of a joint effort between Thailand and Cambodia to combat cybercrime syndicates.

The United Nations has estimated that criminal networks have trafficked hundreds of thousands of people across Southeast Asia, forcing them into scam operations that generate billions of dollars annually.