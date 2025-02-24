NDMA sends 100 tons of essential relief to Gaza

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has sent a 14th humanitarian relief consignment, consisting of 100 tons of essential relief items, to Palestine, reaffirming the nation’s steadfast support for the people of Gaza. The consignment, coordinated in partnership with the Al-Khidmat Foundation, includes around 100 tons of critical relief supplies such as bell tents, winterized tents, tarpaulin sheets, and medical equipment. A send-off ceremony was held at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, attended by senior officials from NDMA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Al-Khidmat Foundation. The aid was shipped via a chartered flight departing from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi to El Arish International Airport in Egypt, from where it will be transported to Gaza. This initiative was carried out under the directives of the prime minister, reflecting the government’s commitment to providing humanitarian assistance and standing in solidarity with the people of Gaza during their time of need.