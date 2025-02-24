Bunker Blunder Buster

Bunker is an army word that is common in border areas. Other than the army and border areas, bunkers have become a second or even first introduction of Kurram district. After a spree of violence, authorities have woken up to the bunker bites and have started demolishing the challenging structures.

The ongoing operation in Kurram district to demolish bunkers belonging to rival factions is a crucial step towards peace. According to reports, authorities have already dismantled 253 such structures under the Kohat peace agreement.

The goal is to ensure long-term stability in the region, which has been marred by conflict for years. So far, 117 bunkers have been removed in Lower Kurram, while 136 have been destroyed in Upper Kurram. Officials have made it clear that they will continue until all illegal structures are gone. This effort is part of a larger mission to restore normalcy in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram has reiterated that the peace accord will be strictly enforced. Words aside, the government needs to demonstrate a strong commitment to prevent further clashes. In this regard, removing bunkers alone may not be enough. True peace requires addressing the root causes of the conflict.

Authorities have also intensified their campaign to collect weapons from local residents. Areas such as Mandori, Ochat, and Charkhel have been targeted for this purpose. Under the Kurram peace agreement, both conflicting sides were supposed to surrender their arms. Unlicensed weapons have already been collected from Bagan and nearby areas. This disarmament process is key to breaking the cycle of violence.

While these steps show progress, they also raise important questions. Why were these bunkers built in the first place? Who constructed them? Were they meant for self-defense, or were they used to launch attacks on rivals? Answering these questions is essential to understanding the deeper issues at play. *