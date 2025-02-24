Mob lynching in our part of the world is linked to ‘blasphemy,’ but now this chilling sport has started claiming people’s lives over matters like parking disputes and street crimes. Consider: in June 2024, a robber in Karachi’s Ittehad Town was beaten to death by an angry crowd.

In May 2024, mobs lynched another robber in Orangi Town and attempted to kill a Christian man over alleged blasphemy in Sargodha. In 2023, a Sri Lankan general manager of a factory in Sialkot was tortured and burned alive by workers over blasphemy allegations.

In the latest case, a mob in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Galiyat region lynched a watchman after he allegedly killed a young man during a fight over a parking space. The incident took place in Seer Gharbi, under Changla Gali police station’s jurisdiction.

According to police, Imran Abbasi parked his car in a housing society’s lot and went home. The next day, he got into an argument with the watchman, Khan Zaman, who allegedly stabbed him to death and injured his brother.

As soon as the news spread, furious locals gathered at the scene, setting five houses on fire. The police arrived and arrested Khan Zaman, who was hiding in a basement. But as soon as he was brought outside, the mob took over.

They beat him to death with sticks and stones. Several police officers were also injured in the violence. The watchman’s body was later moved to Abbottabad Hospital for post-mortem examination.

These incidents raise troubling questions: Why do people take the law into their own hands? Why is mob justice replacing legal justice? And most importantly, how can this brutal trend be stopped? Social scientists and judiciary stakeholders are to find reasons. *