The ISKP Threat

Three and half years of IAG’s rule in Kabul is marked with nothing but chaos, instability, infighting between different groups, strained relations with neighbours and last but not least, its failure to honour its Doha commitment.

The weak writ of IAG has encouraged different terrorist groups like ISKP to expand their influence, posing a significant threat not only to IAG but also to the security of the entire region. Over time, the ISKP has strengthened its position and carried out numerous attacks targeting civilians and the Afghan Taliban leaders. The rapidly deteriorating security situation of Afghanistan and the continued presence of groups like ISKP and TTP should have become a permanent cause of concern for the international community but as of now, no significant effort has been made to settle this issue once and for all.

With each passing day, the IAG’s support for terrorism is becoming more pronounced. In the first two months of the current year, two important reports: SIGAR (30 Jan 2025) and the UN monitoring report (12 Feb 2025) have once again validated Islamabad’s stance and exposed the Afghan Taliban’s logistical, operational and financial support for TTP, Al-Qaeda, ISIS, ETIM, BLA & 20 other terrorist groups. The UN monitoring report has also made some stunning revelations like the monthly payment of 3 million Afghanis ($43,000) to Noor Wali Masoud’s family, the establishment of TTP new training centres in Kunar, Nangarhar, Khost, and Paktika (Barmal) provinces.

The Taliban’s support for TTP and its failure to counter ISIS heightens security concerns for Pakistan and neighbouring countries, yet they persistently deny the issue.

Under the patronage of the Afghan Taliban, the TTP has orchestrated 600 attacks in Pakistan over six months, with Noor Wali Mehsud and IAG members directly involved in escalating security concerns. Based on available documented evidence mentioned in SIGAR and UN monitoring reports, it has become evident that IAG is playing a spoiler role and is least concerned with regional peace and security.

The UNSC report warns of the escalating terrorism from Afghanistan, with Pakistan and regional countries urging the international community to act before global peace is jeopardized. ? The volatile security situation in Afghanistan affects neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Iran, and the Central Asian states, heightening their concerns over potential cross-border terrorist threats.

It’s high time the IAG acknowledged the UN monitoring report and addressed the ISKP and TTP threat head-on. The world community, especially the US, must now realise that IAG has miserably failed in protecting its soil from spreading terrorism across the border and it’s time to hold Kabul accountable. The wave of terrorism which IAG is fanning will ultimately engulf the entire region and Kabul as well as the blaze of terrorism knows no boundaries.

The writer is a freelance columnist with special focus on issues concerning national security.