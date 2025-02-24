PPP backed panel wins Sindh Bar Council elections

The panel backed by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Sindh’s Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs, and Home, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, has won the Sindh Bar Council’s annual elections unopposed. The provincial minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire panel on their success.

It is noteworthy that Shafqat Rahim has been elected as the Vice Chairman of the Sindh Bar Council without any contest. Other elected office-bearers include: Muhammad Saeed Abbasi Chairman, Executive Committee, Faheem Hanif – Chairman, Fund Committee, Abdul Ghani Bijarani Chairman, Discipline Committee, Sher Muhammad Wasan Chairman, Legal Committee and Abdul Razzaq Mehr chairman.

Expressing his appreciation, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar congratulated all the officials on their unopposed victory. In a statement, he emphasized that the uncontested success of the entire panel reflects the lawyers’ community’s unwavering trust in the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). He added that this victory proves that PPP is the heartbeat of the people of Sindh and that the party’s leadership remains committed to resolving provincial issues.

Furthermore, Lanjar expressed hope that the newly elected office-bearers would work tirelessly for the welfare and well-being of the legal fraternity. He reiterated that PPP stands with the lawyers’ community and is committed to addressing their concerns on a priority basis.