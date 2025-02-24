Groom passes away during Valima reception in Punjab

A tragic incident unfolded in a suburban area of Wazirabad, Punjab, where a groom suddenly passed away during his Valima reception.

According to family sources, Hafiz Umar, a resident of Banka Cheema village, fell critically ill during the reception and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

However, upon arrival, doctors declared him dead. Hospital sources confirmed that the cause of death was a heart attack.

The joyous occasion quickly turned into mourning, leaving the family devastated.

In recent years, the rising incidence of heart attacks among young people in Pakistan has become a growing health concern.

Traditionally associated with older individuals, heart diseases are now increasingly affecting the younger population, who were once considered relatively safe from such cardiac risks.

Health experts attribute this alarming trend to various factors, including the consumption of processed foods, unhealthy diets high in saturated fats and sugars, and a general lack of awareness regarding the importance of balanced nutrition for heart health.

Additionally, modern sedentary lifestyles, prolonged screen time, and desk-bound jobs have contributed to the decline in cardiovascular health among the youth.