Pakistan’s first prefabricated containerized data Center launched

Pakistan’s first prefabricated containerized data Center has been launched. Talking to Gwadar Pro, Syed Arsalan Manzoor, Country Manager of Data Center Facility and Critical Business at Huawei, highlighted the importance of this project, noting that it will support the educational sector’s growing needs for research, digital learning, and administration.

Utilizing the company’s innovative modular technology, the data center aims to propel Pakistan into a new era of digital transformation, meeting the demands of the digital age and contributing to the nation’s technological progress, he added.

The Center was jointly launched by Huawei Pakistan, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan and DWP Technologies.

This state-of-the-art facility is set to significantly advance the country’s digital infrastructure by offering efficient and scalable solutions for data management.

The Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, inaugurated the state-of-the-art Astrolabe Data Center at NED University of Engineering and Technology in Karachi.

This landmark initiative is the part of the government’s E-Pakistan initiative under the Uraan Pakistan program, representing a substantial step toward modernizing Pakistan’s technological infrastructure and fostering a knowledge-based economy.

The Astrolabe Data Center is designed to revolutionize Pakistan’s technological landscape by supporting big data analytics, offering Maktab ERP solutions, and providing high-performance computing services, including Al-Sadeem and Al-Meidsa, at subsidized rates for students, researchers, and industry professionals.

According to the latest data from the Data Center Map, Pakistan is home to a total of 22 data centers spread across its major cities. Karachi, the country’s largest city and economic hub, leads with 10 data centers, reflecting its status as a central point for business and technology.

Lahore, known for its growing IT sector and industrial base, follows closely with 8 data centers, while Islamabad, the capital city and a hub for government and educational institutions, hosts 4 data centers.