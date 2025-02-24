CSA concludes SDG centric Punjab study tour

The Civil Services Academy has successfully concluded its Punjab Study Tour, a comprehensive training program focusing on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and district administration. The tour covered six divisions: Multan-DG Khan Division, Bahawalpur Division, Faisalabad Division, Sargodha Division, Sialkot, and Gujranwala Division.

During the tour, probationary officers engaged in various SDG-centric activities, including environmental walks, cleanliness awareness campaigns, climate awareness programs, and plantation drives. Additionally, they conducted sessions on sustainable societal development, medical camps, and awareness campaigns for vector-borne diseases.

District-specific initiatives included plantation drives, interfaith harmony promotions, immersive learning tours, comprehensive SDG-centric awareness campaigns, and cleanliness awareness drives. These activities provided valuable experiential learning opportunities, equipping officers with the skills and knowledge necessary to drive sustainable governance in Pakistan.

The Punjab Study Tour showcases the Civil Services Academy’s dedication to advancing sustainable development and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Pakistan through an immersive learning experience. The primary objective of the tour was to provide probationary officers with hands-on exposure to district administration, fostering practical understanding and skills development.