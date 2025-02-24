Book launching ceremony

Aprestigious event was held to mark the launch of the book Sindh Irrigation Engineering – History, Theory, and Practice, authored by the distinguished engineer H.M. Dahar. The ceremony was attended by prominent political and social leaders, as well as high-ranking bureaucrats, underscoring the book’s significance in the field of irrigation and engineering.

H.M. Dahar, a highly accomplished engineer, wrote the book between 1982 and 1986, drawing upon his extensive experience overseeing major irrigation projects in Sindh and West Pakistan. The book offers an in-depth historical analysis of Sindh’s irrigation system, detailing the construction of the Sukkur, Kotri, and Guddu barrages and the complex network of canals that sustain the region’s agriculture.

Blending historical narrative with technical expertise, the book is an essential resource for engineers, policymakers, and anyone interested in Sindh’s irrigation heritage. It also highlights the contributions of government departments, engineers, and local communities in managing and benefiting from these water systems.

Several distinguished speakers addressed the audience at the event. Nazir Dahar, son of the late H.M. Dahar, spoke about his father’s remarkable contributions to the irrigation sector, notably his work on the Guddu Barrage project which earned him the prestigious Presidential Award – Quaid-e-Azam Award.