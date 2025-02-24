Colorful celebrations of 3rd Makhi Festival continue at Chotiari Dam

The two-day 3rd Makhi Festival is in full swing at Baqaar Lake, located at the renowned cultural and tourist site, Chotiari Dam, Sindh.

The event was jointly organized by the Sindh Department of Culture, the Department of sports and Youth Development, and the Social Protection Department. The festival was inaugurated by the Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for Social Protection, Sarfaraz Rajar.

The festival features a range of vibrant activities, including camel dances, Malakhra, speech competitions for students, poetry sessions (Mushaira), Sughar Katcheri, and boating, offering visitors a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of Sindh.

Speaking exclusively to APP, Sarfaraz Rajar emphasized the significance of organizing such festivals in remote areas, highlighting their role in promoting tourism and preserving cultural heritage. He explained that the festival is named after Makhi, a historically significant region known for its association with the Hur Resistance Movement against British colonial rule.

Chotiari Dam spans a total area of 45,000 acres. Acknowledging its tourism potential, the Sindh government has constructed a modern rest house equipped with essential facilities to accommodate visitors. Rajar invited people from across the country to explore the area’s natural beauty and historical importance.

He further stated that Chotiari Dam could be developed into a popular tourist destination similar to Keenjhar Lake.

He urged the Department of Culture to play a proactive role in preserving and maintaining such sites, emphasizing that neglecting these valuable locations would be a disservice. Additionally, Rajar requested Provincial Minister for Cilture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah to focus on the region’s development and extend an invitation to both local and international tourists to visit and experience the area’s scenic beauty and cultural legacy.