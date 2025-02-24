Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Rawalpindi gears up for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The First match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will be played between Bangladesh and New Zealand teams on Monday.

Besides interesting point table positions of the participating teams, the citizens of Rawalpindi are desperate to watch the match.

All arrangements by the government have been completed regarding foolproof security, traffic flow, spectators entry points at the stadium and check points.

The spokesman police informed APP that more than 5000 police officials, contingents of Dolphins and Elite Force and expert sniper squads on important rooftops, have been deployed. Moreover, the security measures are fully collaborated with Pak Army, Rangers and other security agencies to provide the best environment for cricket fans.

The spectators arriving at the stadium to watch the matches will have to strictly follow the SOPs devised by the security establishment.

Triple security check points and walk-through gates are the standard entry procedures while bringing any kind of unauthorized equipment is strictly banned.

The city will host two more important matches of the tournament; Australia vs South Africa, and Pakistan vs Bangladesh scheduled on 25th and 27th February. All the matches will be played in day-night format providing an enormous opportunity to the spectators for sporting entertainment.

Hosting Champions Trophy matches has put a new zeal among the residents of Rawalpindi, a city that has contributed various cricket heroes including Miran Bakhsh, Shoaib Akhtar, Shadab Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Yasir Arafat, Muhammad Wasim and many others.

Traffic Arrangements

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have finalized all arrangements to regulate traffic on city road during Champions Trophy matches to be played at Rawalpindi cricket stadium.

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima have also finalized arrangements and implemented a comprehensive and organized traffic plan for the Champions Trophy practice match at the cricket stadium on Sunday, Feb 23.

CTP have devised a special plan for maintaining smooth traffic flow on the city roads during the Champion Trophy matches scheduled to begin at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Feb 23.

Some 367 traffic police personnel, including DSPs/Circle in-charges, inspectors/sector in-charges and wardens would be on roads to maintain traffic flow during the matches to be played from Feb 23 to Feb 27, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Beenish Fatima said. The CTO said additional personnel have been deployed to keep the traffic flowing on alternate routes during the movement of cricket teams. The Murree Road, she said, would be completely closed from Faizabad to Double Road at the time of arrival and departure of the cricket teams from the stadium.

During the time, the traffic coming from Islamabad to Rawalpindi would be diverted from Faizabad to Expressway, while the traffic from Rawalpindi would be able to enter Islamabad via Saidpur Road using 6th Road.

Similarly, the traffic from Ghousia Chowk would be diverted to the Kurry Road via Farooq Azam Road. She said during the match, the Stadium Road, from 9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road Turn, would remain fully closed for traffic.

The traffic coming from Islamabad via 9th Avenue would be able to enter Rawalpindi through Expressway via Faizabad, and IJP Road from Pindora Chungi, Katarian, Carriage Factory and Pirwadhai Mor Chowk, while those going to 9th Avenue from Murree Road via Double Road would enter Islamabad from Faizabad.

The CTO said five spaces had been specified for parking of vehicles, from where the shuttle service arranged by the district administration would carry spectators to the stadium. She said the CTP would have displayed banners at different places for the awareness of people about alternate routes during the cricket match.

The public could also get guidance in that regard from the CTP’s social media pages and FM radio station, she added.

Beenish urged the citizens to cooperate with the traffic police for smooth flow of traffic on city roads during the cricket matches.

Special arrangements have been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic on alternative routes during the matches and movement of the players. The citizens would also be provided with all information about diversion points and traffic situation through the official social media pages of Traffic Police @ctprwp and FM radio stations, Beenish Fatima added. app

5000 Cops Deployed

Rawalpindi district police have finalized arrangements to ensure foolproof security for Champions Trophy matches to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, said City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Sunday.

He informed that more than 5000 police personnel were performing duties for the security of the matches.

Over 350 City Traffic Police (CTP) personnel were also performing duties to ensure traffic arrangements.

A comprehensive plan has been prepared for the security of the route and Rawalpindi cricket stadium, he said adding, best possible arrangements would be made with the cooperation of all the institutions to provide the best environment for the cricket fans.

Extraordinary security arrangements have been put in place for the Champions Trophy matches to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The cricket fans would be allowed entry in the cricket stadium through walk-through gates, and body searches would also be at the entry points. The prohibited items including hands-free, power banks, AirPods, food and drink would not be allowed, he informed.

The police teams, dolphins and elite force would perform patrol duties in and around the stadium, Syed Khalid Hamdani said and informed that on the rooftops the expert snipers would also be deployed.

Best traffic arrangements would be ensured for the convenience of the citizens. Eight cricket series were successfully organized during last 2 years, he added.

Foolproof security arrangements would be ensured in collaboration with Pakistan Army, Rangers and other security agencies, the CPO said.

A police spokesman informed that special security arrangements have also been finalized for the Champions Trophy practice session at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to be played on Feb 23, Sunday.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani and SSP Operations Rawalpindi Kashif Zulfiqar are directly supervising security and traffic arrangements, he added.

Route Plan

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued a traffic route plan for the Champions Trophy matches being held at Rawalpindi Stadium, on Sunday.

A public relations officer told APP that due to the movement of foreign teams, traffic routes will be enforced at different times today. The routes will be in place from 12 PM to 2 PM, 4 PM to 6 PM, and 9 PM to 11 PM on Srinagar Highway, Club Road, and Express Highway.