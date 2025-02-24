Resilience amidst ruins: Stories of flood survivors’ rehabilitation

Whether it is test of endurance or a penalty of human sins, every ethereal calamity leaves behind tales of pain and agony as well as resilience of human beings to emerge again from ashes in a resolution to survive.

The 2022 devastating monsoon rains, was another ethereal calamity leaving millions displaced, vulnerable and grappling with the remnants of their lives. Among the hardest-hit areas were Rajanpur in Punjab and Jaffarabad in Balochistan, where families endured unimaginable hardship. Yet, even in the face of such adversity, stories of resilience and recovery emerged, demonstrating the unyielding human spirit.

Wener Mai is one of examples whose mud house in Basti Habib Patafi, Rajanpur had succumbed to relentless rains and flash floods. With her husband Qasim and their three children, she found herself exposed to harsh weather conditions, devoid of basic necessities. Accessing clean water became a daily struggle and without shelter, the family was left vulnerable to numerous odds.

“We had no water for drinking and cleaning. We were out in the open sky without any protection from weather,” Mai recounted as her voice tinged with memory of despair. ““When I opened the packing, I found, most of all items were lost in flooding. We desperately needed those items, but couldn’t afford to buy again.”

Then, the relief came through the BRAVE humanitarian assistance program, funded by FCDO and implemented by Concern Worldwide in partnership with Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP). Mai’s family received emergency shelter kits, hygiene and dignity kits and non-food items that provided immediate relief, allowing the family to construct a safe space and escape unrelenting rains.

“The kitchen items helped me cook food for my family and the soap ensured my children could stay clean. These small things had made a big difference in our lives,” she said in gratitude.

Today, Mai’s family is on a path to recovery. The shelter and supplies provided a foundation for rebuilding, giving them a renewed sense of dignity and hope in the aftermath of disaster.

Abdul Hameed, a daily wager of Murad Colony in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan province faced a similar ordeal. Supporting a family of nine, including a disabled son and a wife battling Hepatitis C, Hameed’s modest earnings of Rs 600 a day were barely sufficient. The floods submerged his home forcing the family to live on roadside for over a week.

“We had nothing left. Everything was destroyed, and we didn’t have any way out,” Hameed recalled, with a heavy voice.

Upon returning to their home, they found it reduced to rubble and survival seemed insurmountable until the BRAVE program extended a helping hand. The essentials provided by the organization offered immediate relief, easing their burden and providing a semblance of stability.

“The assistance gave us hope; it helped us survive when we thought we couldn’t,” Hameed said. “While we have a long way to recover, the support has lightened our burdens. It reminded us that we are not alone in this struggle.”

For families like Mai’s and Hameed’s, the journey to rehabilitation and recovery is far from over. The BRAVE program’s emergency response has provided a critical lifeline, but the long-term process of rebuilding homes, restoring livelihoods and ensuring access to clean water and healthcare remains a pressing challenge.

Although the government agencies like National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and numerous provincial departments had always been on toes for relief and rehabilitation of flood victims, organizations working in private sector and under the umbrella of other countries development agencies had also been on the forefront.

Despite the odds, these families embody resilience. They are reminders of the importance of humanitarian aid and the profound impact it can have in restoring dignity and hope to those who have lost everything. Their stories underscore the need for continued support and solidarity as Pakistan navigates the aftermath of one of its most devastating flood seasons.

According to FCDO officials, hygiene promotion and awareness is vital part of FCDO’s BRAVE humanitarian responses, especially for women beneficiaries to ensure proper use of distributed hygiene and dignity kits and items including awareness on menstrual hygiene management (MHM).

Wener Mai was one among those who attended hygiene sessions and received guidance on the use hygiene and dignity kits.

“Special facilitation was accorded to Physically Challenged and Old Age beneficiaries by arranging delivery of relief items at their door step,” the official said referring to dedicated assistance for elderly and physically challenged masses

Abdul Hameed was among many who collected these items from distribution point in his village as his story draws attention to vulnerabilities faced by different families, emphasizing the need for targeted assistance during emergencies.

Concern Worldwide led consortium implemented BRAVE in collaboration with local and international NGO partners like LPP that worked as a downstream partner under and implemented flood response efforts in Rajanpur district of South Punjab.

These stories of rehabilitation enlighten a passion for humanity especially for those in turmoil and leave the lessons for philanthropists and other human beings to stand by their brethren whenever such a situation emerges.