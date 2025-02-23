LUMS Professor receives France’s prestigious Palmes Académiques

Lahore, February 23rd, 2025: Dr. Nadhra Shahbaz Khan, an art historian and Associate Professor at LUMS, has been awarded the Ordre des Palmes Académiques, one of France’s highest academic honours and their oldest non-military decoration. Her work in generating deep interest in French culture and arts among her students through her courses on French art and Lahore’s heritage, has been instrumental for reviving Lahore’s forgotten French heritage, particularly through a funerary monument known as the Kuri Bagh.

Hidden between Lahore’s bustling streets and modern high-rises, the remnants of Kuri Bagh in Old Anarkali quietly tell a poignant story of love, loss, and heritage. Lahore was once home to General Jean-François Allard, a French officer in Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s army. General Allard’s daughter Marie Charlotte died in early infancy during his time of service in Punjab, and her tomb in the “Kuri Bagh’ stands as a symbol of a father’s love Urban expansion, however, has brought it to the brink of disappearance.

Determined to revive interest in this overlooked heritage site, Dr. Nadhra and her students undertook a class project to reimagine Kuri Bagh in a contemporary context. This initiative sparked conversations beyond the classroom, reaching the French Embassy and ultimately leading to several discussions and presentations with the French Cultural Attaché and Jean-Marie Lafont, an eminent French historian who brought this tomb to attention in the 1980s. Her 2022 class of French Art showcased their creative projects in a well-curated exhibition at LUMS, highlighting multiple themes connecting Pakistani and French art and aesthetics.

On February 22, at a ceremony hosted by Alliance Française in Lahore, Dr. Nadhra was conferred the Ordre des Palmes Académiques. His Excellency Nicolas Galey, Ambassador of France to Pakistan, commended Dr. Nadhra, stating, “It is with gratitude that we honour your contributions to the celebration of French culture. We hope you keep showcasing the historical culture of France and Pakistan through art and architecture in this beautiful city of Lahore.”

Accepting the award, Dr. Nadhra remarked, “Art history has been instrumental in shaping my worldview, introducing me to different cultures and belief systems, and to people I would not have otherwise known.”

She also honoured General Allard, saying, “We have a hero resting here among us, and we must pay homage to him by ensuring this home is visited frequently and his memory stays fresh in our hearts. These acts of acknowledgment pave the way for connecting with not only our history and heritage but also teach us to celebrate shared values for a more inclusive present and a promising future.”

This prestigious recognition is a powerful testament to the role of humanities in bridging cultures, preserving shared histories, and ensuring that forgotten stories are brought back to life.