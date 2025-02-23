A few days ago, during a speech at a ceremony, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir remarked, “Where are those who were promoting the narrative of Pakistan’s default today? As Muslims, we are forbidden from falling into despair.”

He emphasized that it is the responsibility of the state to protect its citizens from the chaos and discord created through social media.

A strong bond between the public, government, and military is essential for Pakistan’s security and progress. To understand the importance of an independent state, one should ask the people of Libya, Syria, Kashmir, and Gaza. He further stated that Pakistan’s greatest and most valuable asset is its youth.

“We will not allow this precious asset to go to waste in any circumstance.” The Army Chief’s statement is entirely accurate – it is the duty of the state to educate the younger generation about distinguishing between right and wrong on social media. The state must shield its citizens from disorder and deceit. Recently, a baseless propaganda campaign has resurfaced on social media against the Pakistan Army. Enemy forces are using propaganda as a weapon to create division among the officers and personnel of the armed forces. Under the guise of politics, attempts are being made to tarnish the reputation of the army.

A strong bond between the public, government, and military is essential for Pakistan’s security and progress.

To strengthen ties between the youth and the Pakistan Army and to counter propaganda on social media, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Chaudhry Ahmed Sharif recently visited the prestigious institution, LUMS. Upon his arrival, faculty, students, and administration gave him a warm welcome, reflecting the deep connection the youth feel with the Pakistan Army.

During this visit, DG ISPR held a special session with LUMS students and faculty. In this discussion, he addressed students’ questions, concerns, and apprehensions in a detailed and logical manner. The students engaged in an extensive discussion with DG ISPR on Pakistan’s internal and external security situation, among other topics. At the conclusion of the session, faculty and students expressed their desire for similar discussions in the future to dispel misinformation and misunderstandings. They thanked the Pakistan Army for organizing this special session and considered it a positive step in bridging gaps between students and the armed forces.

Through my columns, I consistently strive to inform the public that youth are being targeted in the Fifth Generation War. The primary weapons of this war are not fighter jets, tanks, or missiles but diplomacy, television, radio, newspapers, social media, film, and the economy. This battle is not fought on the ground but in people’s minds.

Instead of attacking bodies, the enemy targets minds. Instead of deploying their own armies, adversaries manipulate the people of a country against their own state to achieve their objectives. This game is now being played openly – political events are being linked to the military in a deliberate effort to turn the youth against the Pakistan Army.

The enemy is highly cunning. They know that if they poison the minds of Pakistan’s youth against their own army, weakening Pakistan will become an easy task. It is evident that the Pakistan Army is the defender of our borders and the guardian of the Two-Nation Theory. Regarding freedom of expression, Pakistan offers more freedom compared to many other countries. Here, people can openly express their opinions. Take, for example, India, which claims to be the champion of democracy. In recent years, India has imposed restrictions on Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp, even raiding Twitter’s offices.

In China, platforms like Facebook and Twitter are completely banned, and they operate their own controlled social media system. When we compare these countries with Pakistan, it becomes clear that Pakistan provides greater freedom of expression. However, some people are misusing this freedom.

Propaganda is a key tool of the Fifth Generation War. It is a battle of ideologies where false narratives are being promoted to suppress the truth. This war is not fought with bullets and ammunition but with the power of narratives and ideological influence. Victory in this war belongs to those who can establish and effectively propagate a stronger narrative.

Social media has become a powerful weapon – a battlefield where the enemy remains invisible but manipulates minds, using various techniques to mentally paralyze people and turn them against their own country. When an inexperienced mind is repeatedly exposed to the same misleading content, it gets influenced, and this is where the Fifth Generation War begins – by distorting the minds of generations and turning them against their own nation.

This country belongs to us, and protecting it is the duty of the Pakistan Army. Whether it is an ideological attack or a military invasion, the Pakistan Army, with the support of the people and the help of Allah, will stand as an unbreakable wall against the enemy. The enemy’s ultimate goal is to create such hatred and division between the Pakistani people and their military that citizens begin to despise their own army and country. However, by the grace of Allah, this conspiracy will fail.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.