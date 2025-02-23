Nasir Qureshi reaffirms ICCI’s dedication to trade and industry growth

Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), has reiterated the Chamber’s unwavering commitment to resolving business community challenges and fostering economic growth.

He emphasized ICCI’s role as a bridge between the public and private sectors to enhance ease of doing business in Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Speaking as the guest of honor at the inauguration of the three-day TopCity-1 Expo 2025, held in collaboration with the ICCI, TopCity-1 and the Waqas International (pvt), Qureshi highlighted key initiatives under his leadership to improve service delivery for ICCI members across trade, industry, and services sectors. These include the adoption of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, digitization of operations, and the upcoming renovation and facelift of the Chamber House. He further outlined ICCI’s proactive approach to business growth, mentioning a series of programs such as expos, business delegations, and international business opportunities conferences. He expressed confidence that these initiatives would stimulate economic activity both regionally and nationally.