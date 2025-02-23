ICC assures host Pakistan’s name will appear in all remaining matches

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has assured the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that Pakistan’s logo will be used in all remaining broadcast matches after the board raised concerns over its omission during the Bangladesh-India T20 World Cup fixture. The assurance came after PCB formally wrote to the cricket’s governing body highlighting that the match graphics did not display Pakistan’s name, despite the game being part of the ongoing tournament hosted by Pakistan. The ICC allegedly used two different logos in the first two matches of the tournament. During the tournament’s opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi, the logo featured Pakistan as the host nation, as visible in the picture below. However, it was noticeably absent during the broadcast and live streaming of India’s match in Dubai against Bangladesh. The issue had sparked outrage from fans on social media. In response, the ICC promptly acknowledged the issue and confirmed that the error would be rectified in future broadcasts.