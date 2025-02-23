Farah Khan lands in legal trouble; FIR filed!

Farah Khan has found herself in legal trouble as an FIR has been registered against the Bollywood choreographer-turned-filmmaker for ‘derogatory’ comments on a Hindu religious festival of Holi.

As reported by Indian media, a complaint has been filed against Bollywood filmmaker and ‘Celebrity Masterchef’ host Farah Khan, for her comments on one of the show’s recent episodes.

According to details, the complaint filed by YouTuber Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau, at the Khar Police Station, accused Khan of hurting religious sentiments with her comments on Holi, during the festival special episode of ‘Celebrity Masterchef’, aired on February 20.

To note, Khan referred to Holi as a ‘festival for the Chhapris’, while talking about a contestant’s dish. In his complaint, Fhatak claimed that Khan’s remark has ‘insulted the religious sentiments of Hindus’. “Using the term ‘Chhapris’ to describe a sacred festival is highly inappropriate and could lead to communal unrest,” it stated.

It is worth noting here that Holi is one of the most significant festivals celebrated by Hindus across the world, as the festival of colours, love and Spring. It signifies the triumph of good over evil. Meanwhile, Khan features as host and one of the judges for the first season of ‘Celebrity Masterchef India’, along with prominent chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar. The celebrity contestants of the show include Tejasswi Prakash, Faisal Shaikh, Gaurav Khanna, Abhijeet Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, Rajiv Adatia, Ayesha Jhulka, Archana Gautam, Usha Nadkarni, Kabita Singh and Chandan Prabhakar.