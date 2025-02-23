Did Salman Khan copy Jacqueline Fernandez’s movie poster for ‘Sikandar’?

Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee’s 2020 film Mrs Serial Killer seems to have inspired the new poster for Salman Khan’s upcoming film Sikandar.

When Salman Khan shared the poster of Sikandar, fans were quick to point out the striking similarity to the Mrs Serial Killer poster, which also features Jacqueline Fernandez in a dramatic pose with a sharp object.

In the Mrs Serial Killer poster, Jacqueline Fernandez holds a scalpel in an intense red and blue backdrop, while in the Sikandar poster, Salman Khan appears to be deflecting a similar attack.

While the poses are nearly identical, the key difference lies in the objects in their hands. Some fans also noted that the poster resembled the one from the 2016 film Raaz Reboot, starring Emraan Hashmi. The comparison quickly went viral, and Kamaal R Khan, the self-proclaimed film critic and former Bigg Bosscontestant, joined the conversation by sharing both posters on his social media. He captioned the post, “Both are good posters!” This led to a flood of comments from fans, with some sarcastically mocking the similarity. One user wrote, “Sir, aap bade aaram se copy poster pakad lete ho,” while another joked, “Poster farm house pe bani thi dono movies ke.” Many fans criticized Salman Khan, with one commenting, “Heights of Mockery!!! #Sikandar. Salman Khan is so finished that his team needs to copy posters of @Asli_Jacqueline movies now!! Another disaster from Salman Khan loading this Eid!!!! #SikandarPoster #SalmanKhan.”

Despite the controversy, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, remains one of the most anticipated films of 2025. The film stars Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar and Sathyaraj in key roles. Earlier, the infamous Indian conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is in Mandoli Jail, had once again expressed his love for Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. On Valentine’s Day, he wrote a heartfelt letter to Jacqueline Fernandez, calling her his Valentine and sharing how special the day is for them. This time, along with the letter, Sukesh Chandrashekhar surprised Jacqueline Fernandez with a grand gift-a customized Gulfstream Jet with her initials “JF” on both the exterior and interior.