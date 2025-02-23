Blake Lively requests stronger protective order over ‘violent’ messages received amid Justin Baldoni suit

Blake Lively is seeking additional protections. Amid the It Ends With Us actress’ ongoing legal battle with the film’s director and star Justin Baldoni, Blake’s legal team has submitted a letter on her and husband Ryan Reynolds’ behalf requesting a more comprehensive protective order amid litigation.

Per the letter, filed Feb. 20 and obtained by E! News, among the requests is one allowing certain discovery material to be categorized as “Attorney’s Eyes Only,” limiting who is able to view such information.

The letter says the category will only be applied to material “of such a highly confidential and personal, sensitive, or proprietary nature that the revelation of such is likely to cause a competitive, business, commercial, financial, or privacy injury to the producing party.” The letter specifically names “high-profile individuals, to whom a duty of confidentiality is owed.” As part of the justification for such a category, an additional letter filed by the Gossip Girl alum’s team cites the 37-year-old’s newly filed amended complaint. “As detailed in Ms. Lively’s Amended Complaint,” the second letter reads, “Ms. Lively, her family, other members of the cast, various fact witnesses and individuals that have spoken out publicly in support of Ms. Lively have received violent, profane, sexist and threatening communications.”

The letter goes on to claim that one of the fact witnesses referenced in Wayfarer’s complaint “received a written threat indicating that the witness’s family would be sexually assaulted and killed unless the witness agreed to ‘make a statement and give the truth.'” The request also references online backlash against Blake that was “so vicious that Meta publicly stated that that ‘kind of online harassment is wrong and we condemn it.'”

Blake and Ryan’s attorneys argue it is “entirely foreseeable, probable and inevitable” that the release of certain information could cause injury “by violating their privacy, exposing them to threats and creating a climate of possible witness intimidation.” The couple’s request for additional protections comes just days after Blake filed an amended version of her complaint against Justin and Wayfarer Studios. In the new version, Blake claimed two additional women were made to feel uncomfortable on set by Justin and his business partner Jamey Heath.