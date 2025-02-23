Eric Mabius arrested for battery

Eric Mabius is facing legal trouble. The Ugly Betty alum-who starred as Daniel Meade on the ABC show from 2006-2010-was arrested in Florida on Feb. 20 on two misdemeanor charges, according to arrest records obtained by People Feb. 21. He allegedly got into a bar fight at The Goat in Nassau County, according to TMZ, which says it obtained video footage of the incident. Mabius was taken into custody around 2 a.m. and was booked three hours later at Nassau County Jail and Detention Center for a battery charge and a resisting arrest without violence charge, per the records viewed by People. The 53-year-old is still awaiting trial, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to the outlet. Following his arrest, the Sheriff’s Office also released Mabius’ mugshot, obtained by People, in which the actor appeared to have a dark bruise on his right eye. Officials did not reveal whether the injury was incurred during his arrest or prior to the incident. E! News reached out to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office and a rep for Mabius for comment but has not heard back.