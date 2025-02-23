CM to launch ‘Maryam Nawaz Community Health Services’ in Punjab

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif took an important step for the improvement of health sector in Punjab, as she decided to introduce ‘Maryam Nawaz Community Health Services’ in the province. She said, “Maryam Nawaz Community Health Services will complete 19 important tasks of the health sector, besides completing integrated tasks of health-related issues.” She added, “The services of 20,000 more health inspectors will be obtained through outsourcing across Punjab.” She sought a comprehensive plan related to community health services, and directed the relevant authorities to take immediate steps to make it functional at the earliest.

Madam Chief Minister said, “Lady Health Worker Program will also be linked to ‘Maryam Nawaz Community Health Services’.” She added,”39,000 lady health workers will be part of the ‘Maryam Nawaz Community Health Services’ workforce.” She highlighted, “The workforce of ‘Maryam Nawaz Community Health Services” will consist of more than 60,000 professionals in total.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Maryam Nawaz Community Health Services’ will be responsible for polio and other vaccinations.” She added, “Authentic records of patients should be compiled through Maryam Nawaz Community Health Services.” She underscored, “Maryam Nawaz Sharif will also complete the mapping task of community health services.”

Earlier, Madam Chief Minister was briefed by the authorities concerned,”47% of the population is covered by the current health services, while 53% of them are uncovered.” She was also apprised,”93% of the patients are satisfied with the Government’s reforms related to health services.”

Mother Language Day

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that a mother language is the most valuable symbol of a nation’s identity, culture, and heritage.

In her message on International Mother Language Day, the CM stated that preserving one’s native language ensures cultural autonomy and intellectual freedom. Highlighting its significance, she noted that the mother tongue is not just a means of communication but a vital bridge for passing down history, traditions, and civilization across generations. She stressed that languages play a crucial role in national unity and progress.

Reaffirming the Punjab government’s commitment to linguistic preservation, she announced that the Punjab Institute of Language, Art, and Culture has been further strengthened to promote and protect mother languages.

She underscored that these languages are an integral part of identity, and their development remains a top priority.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized the need to connect the younger generation with their native languages to keep them rooted in their culture and history. She highlighted that various initiatives are underway to incorporate language development, research, and promotion into the educational curriculum.

The CM reiterated that the Punjab government will take every possible step to safeguard and promote mother languages, ensuring their rich legacy for future generations.