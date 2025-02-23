For the first time since 1971, Pakistan, Bangladesh resume direct trade

Pakistan and Bangladesh have resumed direct trade on an official level for the first time since the 1971 separation, with the first government-approved cargo departing from Port Qasim.

This marks a historic step in bilateral trade relations, as Bangladesh has agreed to purchase 50,000 tonnes of Pakistani rice through the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP). The agreement was finalised in early February.

The rice shipment will be delivered in two phases, with the first 25,000-tonne consignment now en route to Bangladesh. The second batch is scheduled to depart in early March. This trade deal is expected to strengthen economic ties between the two nations and facilitate direct shipping routes.

For the first time, a Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) vessel carrying government cargo will dock at a Bangladeshi port, marking a significant milestone in maritime trade relations.

This development is seen as a positive step in fostering economic cooperation and reopening trade channels that remained dormant for decades.