Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar held a bilateral meeting with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan wherein they engaged in comprehensive discussions to further strengthen the longstanding bilateral fraternal ties. In the meeting held in Abu Dhabi at the invitation of the UAE deputy prime minister and foreign minister, the two sides explored avenues to enhance bilateral cooperation across key sectors, including trade, investment, energy, defense, and people-to-people connections, a Foreign Office press release said Saturday. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, underscoring the importance of promoting peace, stability, and shared prosperity. Senator Ishaq Dar congratulated the UAE leadership on the successful organization of the World Governments Summit 2025, in Dubai from February 11-13, 2025, and commended the UAE’s visionary initiatives in fostering global dialogue and cooperation. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening its multifaceted partnership with the UAE and highlighted the pivotal role of the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, describing them as a bridge between the two nations.