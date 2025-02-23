Security plan finalized for Champions Trophy, 5,800 police personnel deployed

Inspector General (IG) Police, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, chaired a crucial late-night meeting regarding the security arrangements for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

An official told APP on Saturday that the senior officers from Islamabad and Punjab police participated in the meeting. He said the officials were briefed on the comprehensive security plan for the cricket teams.

IG Rizvi stated that 5,800 police personnel would be deployed to ensure security during the matches. He said full-scale security measures would be in place for the movement of the cricket teams.

IG Rizvi emphasized that hosting the Champions Trophy in Pakistan was a positive development and assured that all necessary security arrangements had been finalized.

To maintain smooth traffic flow, citizens would be informed about alternative routes. IG said the movement routes of the teams would be monitored using drone cameras and smart vehicles.

Senior officers would provide continuous briefings to the deployed personnel, ensuring that all security protocols were strictly followed. He added that every officer on duty must display their security card at all times.

“This is an extremely important duty, and every officer must perform it with utmost dedication,” IG said.

Security Cameras

Islamabad Capital Police has implemented comprehensive security measures for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, ensuring a foolproof plan for the safety of teams, officials, and spectators.

A public relations officer told APP that more than 5,800 security personnel will be deployed across the Federal capital to oversee the security arrangements.

The Safe City Islamabad is conducting surveillance through over 900 cameras to monitor the movement of cricket teams from airports to hotels and stadiums.

He said that all routes and residences are under 24-hour surveillance using drone cameras, 202 body-worn cameras, and a vehicle tracking system.

Virtual patrolling officers and technical teams are performing their duties round the clock at the Safe City Islamabad facility.

He said that smart cars are also being utilized to monitor all designated routes. The security arrangements adhere to international security standards, integrating advanced technology and seamless coordination among security agencies.

He said that there is complete coordination between Safe City staff and field personnel to ensure efficient communication and rapid response to any security concerns. All law enforcement agencies involved in securing the matches are working in full coordination with Safe City Islamabad.

Traffic Plan

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched a special traffic plan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, deploying 351 officers to ensure smooth traffic flow during the event.

Public Relations officer of the ITP told APP on Saturday that following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the traffic plan has been designed to minimize disruptions and facilitate citizens.

According to the plan, from February 24 to 27, the entry of all heavy traffic will be restricted from 7:00 am to 1:30 am. Alternate routes have been arranged for the convenience of commuters.

Heavy traffic traveling from Peshawar to Lahore should use the Taxila Motorway and Tarnol Phatak to the Fateh Jang Motorway. Those coming from Lahore via GT Road towards Islamabad and Rawalpindi should take Chak Beli Road to Chakri Motorway.

Similarly, vehicles traveling from Peshawar to Rawat should use the Taxila Motorway, Chakri, Chak Beli Road, and Rawat.

Travelers from Lahore to Peshawar should follow the Rawat, Chak Beli Road, Chakri, and Taxila Motorway route.

Due to these arrangements, traffic congestion is expected on Srinagar Highway and the Expressway. Citizens are advised to use alternative routes within Islamabad to avoid delays. ITP personnel will be deployed at key locations to guide commuters.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Captain (Retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider stated that traffic police officers would be stationed at all closed roads to assist the public. He urged citizens to cooperate with authorities and follow the alternative routes during match days.