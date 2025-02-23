10 flights cancelled at Karachi Airport due to technical hiccups

As many as 10 flights which were scheduled to depart from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) were cancelled due to operational and technical issues on Saturday. A Serene Air flight ER-811 which was due to take off for Jeddah from Karachi was cancelled while another Serene Air flight ER-524 bound for Lahore from Karachi was also cancelled. Another Serene Air flight ER-504 which was scheduled to land at New Islamabad International Airport (NIIA) from Karachi was also called off. An Emirates Airlines flight EK-609 was cancelled. The flight was scheduled to depart for Dubai from Karachi. An Air Sial flight PF-145 was cancelled which was scheduled to land in Lahore from Karachi. A Fly Jinnah flight 9P-676 was also cancelled. The flight was scheduled to depart for Muscat from Karachi. A PIA flight PK-370 which was due to depart for Karachi from Islamabad was cancelled. Another PIA flight PK-330 bound for Multan from Karachi was cancelled. A PIA flight PK-310 which was scheduled to land in Quetta from Karachi was also cancelled. An Air Blue flight PA-402 bound for Karachi from Lahore was delayed by four hours. Now the flight will depart for Karachi from Lahore after 4 pm.