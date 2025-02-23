CDA Chairman seeks Baku’s expertise for Islamabad’s beauty

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa met with a delegation of horticulture experts from Baku on Saturday to review ongoing beautification projects in the Federal capital. During the briefing, the Baku experts provided a detailed update on the progress of beautification initiatives across key locations in Islamabad, including Srinagar Highway, Melody Market, and Saidpur Village.

They informed Chairman Randhawa that renovation and beautification work at these sites was advancing rapidly.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized the importance of selecting trees and plants that are well-suited to Islamabad’s local climate and environment.

He instructed officials to focus on aesthetically pleasing soft landscaping along major roads and to enhance the appearance of median strips to create a more visually appealing urban landscape.

The Chairman also stressed the need for all beautification efforts to align with the city’s long-term beautification plan.

He called for close collaboration between CDA teams and the Baku experts to ensure the successful implementation of these initiatives.

Chairman Randhawa proposed involving the corporate sector and reputable brands in the beautification and plantation drives as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs.

He highlighted that such partnerships could play a significant role in transforming Islamabad into a greener and more beautiful city.

The meeting was also attended by Member Admin and Member Environment.

Green Initiatives

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa Monday urged the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to devise a financial model aimed at reducing the operational costs of urban and rural healthcare centers, ensuring their long-term sustainability.

A delegation from ADB met Chairman Randhawa at the CDA Headquarters, where key discussions revolved around sustainable healthcare financing, the establishment of a Green Data Center, and the development of the Islamabad Intercity Bus Terminal.

Members of the CDA Board and relevant officials were also present at the meeting.

During the briefing, Chairman Randhawa was informed that the Green Data Center would primarily rely on solar energy for power.

He directed ADB to conduct a study to identify the most suitable location for the center.

The Islamabad Intercity Bus Terminal project was another focal point of the meeting.

Chairman CDA was briefed that the initial feasibility study for the terminal has been completed.

In the next phase, ADB will provide technical assistance for detailed feasibility planning, design, and operational strategies to ensure the project’s successful execution.