After months in isolation, Imran gets to talk to his sons

The Adiala jail authorities have arranged a telephonic conversation between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his sons in light of the court orders, ex-premier’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said on Saturday.

Chaudhry informed journalists about the development outside the Adiala jail.

An arrangement to the above effect was made after the PTI politicians, earlier this month, alleged that their party founder, who has been behind bars since August 2023, was languishing in isolation and denied visitors.

The former ruling party leaders also accused the jail authorities of withholding most of the rightful amenities, which they said the PTI founder deserved as a former premier of the country.

On January 28, Senior Special Judge Central-I Shahrukh Arjumand accepted, on humanitarian grounds, Khan’s plea seeking the aforementioned facilities.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also directed the jail authorities to arrange the WhatsApp call, besides ordering the PTI founder’s medical check-up by his physician, The News reported.

It must be noted that IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition seeking the above facilities on January 23 and directed the authorities to allow Khan to meet his wife, Bushra Bibi, and political leaders as per jail rules.

During that hearing, Khan’s counsel argued that the facilities were withdrawn despite court orders. However, a TV and additional newspapers were restored after the court took notice.

The IHC CJ inquired about the procedure for WhatsApp calls, to which the jail authorities responded that they had arranged a meeting under the directives of trial courts on humanitarian grounds.

Before adjourning the hearing, the IHC CJ directed the jail authorities to obtain directives from the Adiala jail superintendent and report back to the court.