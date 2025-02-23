Tours, trips banned in KP educational institutions

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed a ban on study tours and all recreational trips in educational institutions across the province. According to a notification issued by the Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education on Saturday, all study tours and picnics in schools have been prohibited. The education department has strictly instructed officials, as well as heads of Primary, middle, high, and higher secondary schools, to enforce this ban. The notification further directs all district education officers, both male and female, to ensure strict implementation of the order. Until further notice, neither teachers nor students will be allowed to participate in any educational or recreational trips. Authorities have been warned to comply fully with the directives and avoid any violations.