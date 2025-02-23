Sindh to have world’s largest housing scheme with 2.1m houses: Memon

Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon called on transport officers in Hyderabad with various delegations, discussed various issues including heavy traffic.

A meeting was held with the World Bank delegation in Karachi, where they were briefed on the Sindh People’s Housing Project, and the World Bank representatives praised our project.

Press Conference was held in Rawal House, Rahukui, Tandojam.

Speaking at the important press conference, Sharjeel Inam Memon said the world’s largest housing project is started , under which 2.1 million houses will be constructed and In the first phase, 700,000 houses are been built.

in April, the Sindh government’s name will be included in the Guinness Book of World Records due to this project, as Sindh has accomplished this feat after a disaster.

Sharjeel said that when millions of people were affected, the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party worked with vision and spirit of service for their rehabilitation.

This project by the Sindh government is about to become a great project in the history of the world and has received international awards, which is an honour for Pakistan.

Every Pakistani will be proud that we initiated this project.

The 2.1 million houses mean arrangements for accommodation of millions of families and providing them livelihoods.

We also have the statistics for women and men who are being granted ownership rights to these houses.

Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, he said that this party has tried every possible way to harm Pakistan.

The terrorism incidents that occurred in the country, including Karachi and Hyderabad, were part of Imran Khan’s conspiracy.

He mentioned that on the day Imran Khan was sentenced, there were no protests in any part of the country.

He said that during his tenure, those whom Imran Khan wanted were arrested immediately, while people like Saqib Nisar were with Imran Khan.

The Tehreek-e-Insaf deceived the entire nation. Imran Khan claimed he was removed from the government through a cipher, but in reality, he was trying his best to destroy Pakistan, but God foiled his wicked intentions.

He further stated that when Imran Khan sought help from foreign countries and received no positive response, he looked towards the same political parties he had previously spoken ill of.

He stated that the leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party have made their place in this country through sacrifices.

Despite so much oppression, none of our leaders spoke against the integrity of Pakistan.

President Asif Ali Zardari, after the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto has raised the slogan of solidarity and safety of Pakistan.

He further added that Indus Highway project is important for Pakistan and incompletion of this project is damaging the country’ economy.

He said the government of Sindh has paid its due share for the project yet it is still incomplete.

He said the differences between police and lawyers should be resolved amicably because lawyers are important part of the society and also our brethren.

Senior Minister further said that Pakistan Peoples Party is not afraid of any political party because in elections all these parties have fought the election against us and defeated.

He prayed for the success of Pakistan in tomorrow champions Trophy cricket match against India.

A delegation from Toronto Metropolitan University called on the Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon here on Saturday.The Sindh government and the university agreed to enhance educational partnerships.

The meeting and conference were attended by Secretary Universities and Boards Abbas Baloch, NED University Vice-Chancellor Sarosh Lodhi, as well as vice-chancellors from various universities in Sindh and other officials.

The delegation from Toronto Metropolitan University was led by its President and Vice-Chancellor, Mohamed Lachemi. The discussions focused on strengthening academic collaboration, research partnerships, and educational projects between Sindh and Canadian institutions.

Speaking at the conference, Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between universities and institutions.

He stated that this partnership would play a key role in shaping the future of the nation and empowering the new generation.

He further stressed the need to bridge the gap between the government, industry, and academia, highlighting that by leveraging each other’s expertise and resources, they could promote innovation, economic growth, and social prosperity.

Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that student exchange programs between Toronto Metropolitan University, NED University, and other universities in Sindh would be encouraged.

He assured that the Sindh government would further strengthen partnerships with educational institutions. He also praised the efforts of the Secretary Universities and Boards and his team for organizing the meeting efficiently.

Speaking at the conference, Toronto Metropolitan University President and Vice-Chancellor Mohamed Lachemi expressed his delight at visiting Sindh and appreciated the progress in the education sector.

He stated that Toronto Metropolitan University is ready to collaborate with educational institutions in Sindh to promote academic cooperation and innovation.

He further assured that the university would provide full support in research, teaching programs, and educational opportunities, adding that international collaboration could further improve the quality of education in academic institutions.

On this occasion, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon also presented Ajrak and Sindhi topi as gifts to the distinguished guests.