City & Guilds UK awards international accreditation to over 30 institutions in Pakistan

City & Guilds UK, a global leader in skills development since 1876, has awarded International Accreditation to more than 30 institutions and universities in Pakistan. This significant milestone, achieved with the support of GEMS Middle East and the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), aims to create international job opportunities for Pakistan’s youth, particularly in the GCC and European countries.

City & Guilds, a Royal Chartered Institute, is renowned for delivering world-class, future-proof skills for success in the ever-evolving international job market. By empowering individuals to unlock their full potential, City & Guilds helps build a brighter future for all.

The International Accreditation Ceremony, held in Islamabad, saw Chairperson NAVTTC, Ms.Gulmina Bilal, awarding certificates to the accredited institutions.

This prestigious recognition is expected to pave the way for numerous career opportunities across multiple sectors for Pakistani youth, furthering their prospects on the global stage.